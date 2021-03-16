Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data - March 16, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat; could face resistance above Rs 45100: experts - March 16, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 16 March 2021: Gold Rates Fall; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Other Cities - March 16, 2021