How is gold positioned on the technical charts? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold has advanced to test a minor resistance around $1816, which is the previous day high. If the buyers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls lacking conviction despite stimulus hopes, levels to watch – Confluence Detector - February 8, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls insist on US stimulus optimism but upside appears limited - February 8, 2021
- IndiaMart employees hit gold— founder reveals that 15% of the multi-bagger stock is with 600 people who are, or have been, part of the team - February 8, 2021