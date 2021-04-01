Gold pauses after two-day recovery, between $1,725 and $1,730. US dollar weakness, backed by bond buyers, favored gold upside. Good Friday holiday locks in the market moves. US NFP, Treasury yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls probed below $1,750 amid thin holiday trade
Gold pauses after two-day recovery, between $1,725 and $1,730. US dollar weakness, backed by bond buyers, favored gold upside. Good Friday holiday locks in the market moves. US NFP, Treasury yields …