Gold seesaws near one week high after closely missing the $1,900 mark the previous day. Broad US dollar weakness helps the bullion buyers to cheer market’s cautious sentiment. Uncertainty surrounding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers attack $1,900 as the key day begins - September 29, 2020
- Gold prices climb back above $1,900 for highest finish in a week - September 29, 2020
- Investors should buy gold after its recent sell-off for these 3 reasons, according to UBS - September 29, 2020