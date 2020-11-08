Gold prices seesaw around $1,951/52 during the initial hour of Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal began the week’s trading near $1,953.50 while keeping the late Friday’s range between $1,950 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s - November 8, 2020
- India’s gold demand remained subdued in Q3, but the momentum is picking up - November 8, 2020
- Gold hits three-week peak as dollar wilts on Biden victory bets - November 8, 2020