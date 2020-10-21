Gold eases from the intraday high of $1,920.58. Sellers will look for entries below a three-week-old support line. Monthly top offers an additional upside hurdle to the bulls before the key horizontal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers catch a breather around weekly resistance line - October 21, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 51,000, next resistance seen at 51,300 - October 21, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD primed for a falling wedge breakout on US stimulus hopes - October 21, 2020