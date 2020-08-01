Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers struggle to retake control

Gold prices ease to $1,957 during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal earlier surged from $1,939.66 before taking a U-turn from $1.960.32. In doing so, the quote managed to portray the …
