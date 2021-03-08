Gold rises in Asia, confirming seller fatigue signaled by Friday’s Doji candle. The US Senate approves Biden’s stimulus program, putting a bid under the yellow metal. Gold is trading near $1,713 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains
Gold rises in Asia, confirming seller fatigue signaled by Friday’s Doji candle. The US Senate approves Biden’s stimulus program, putting a bid under the yellow metal. Gold is trading near $1,713 per …