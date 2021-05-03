Gold pushes higher after closing in the negative territory last week. A break above $1,783 could open the door for additional gains. Initial support for XAU/USD is located at $1,775. The XAU/USD pair …
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance above $1,780
