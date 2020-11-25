Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates above $1,800, risk-on favors bears near four-month low

Gold struggles to keep $1,800 threshold while taking rounds to four-month low. Biden’s formal power shift, vaccine hopes enthuse market sentiment. DJI30, S&P 500 closed at the record top, DXY eased.
