Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Friday. A strong rebound in the US equity futures dented the metal’s safe-haven status. The prevalent USD selling bias …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates in a range, below $1950 level - September 11, 2020
- Gold slips from one-week peak as stronger dollar weighs - September 11, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips from one-week peak as stronger dollar weighs - September 11, 2020