Gold bulls catch a breather around three-week high near $1,930 flashed on Friday. Fresh challenges to US stimulus, Brexit and the coronavirus news probe the metal’s latest upside. Off in the US, light …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates recent gains above $1,900 - October 11, 2020
- OceanaGold: After A 50% Drop, There Could Be Value In This Mid-Tier Gold Producer - October 11, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to test key 50-DMA hurdle on its way to $2000 - October 11, 2020