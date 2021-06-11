Ther FOMC is the next major event for the gold market following Thursday’s US CPI. The bond markets are priced for dovish outcome and gold is enjoying some potentially short-term dollar weakness.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the upside near $1900, as focus shifts to FOMC
