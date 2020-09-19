XAU/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction this week. $1,925 aligns as a critical support for gold. The descending triangle on the daily chart points out to a bear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend downward correction below $1,925 - September 19, 2020
- Forget gold. The stock market crash could be a rare opportunity to get rich - September 19, 2020
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Form Choppy Candlestick - September 18, 2020