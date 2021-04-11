Gold prices could be on the verge of a bearish head and shoulders on the 4-hour time frame. Daily support will be critical for the open this week. Gold dropped from six-week highs early on Friday with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD daily support is important for the open - April 11, 2021
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Could Be Poised To Break Out Of Downward Trend Thanks To Fundamentals And Sentiment - April 11, 2021
- Gold price surges 4% to Rs 46,610/10 gm this week; check key events, trading strategy for next week - April 11, 2021