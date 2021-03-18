Gold (XAU/USD) is making minor recovery attempts above $1730 following a $20 slide in early European trading. Ahead of the European open, the US Treasury yields witnessed a sudden spike, with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) is making minor recovery attempts above $1730 following a $20 slide in early European trading. Ahead of the European open, the US Treasury yields witnessed a sudden spike, with the …