Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD driven above $1,800 by falling real yields/stagflaiton fears

Central banks and stagflation fears are turning gold on a dime. Bulls head towards $1,1810 as bulls stay the course. A continuation above $1,810 will open risk towards $1,850 for the rest of the year.
