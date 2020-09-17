Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Thursday with the US dollar gaining ground against major currencies. The yellow metal is trading near $1,950 at press time – down 0.5% on the day. Meanwhile, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops 0.5% on dollar strength - September 16, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-week high as dollar rises after Fed - September 16, 2020
- Gold giving up the days gains as US dollar firms on Powell’s Pressser - September 16, 2020