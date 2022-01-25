Gold remains resilient to a stronger USD and higher US yields and continue to trade well within recent $1830-$1845 ranges. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have pulled back a little from Asia Pacific highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Advanced To A Two-Month High On Inflation Hedge Demand Strengths - January 25, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to drift back lower on a hawkish Fed - January 25, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops back under $1840 but remains resilient within recent ranges - January 25, 2022