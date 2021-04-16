Gold slips below $1,764 in the latest pullback move during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal marked the heaviest gains in five weeks the previous day but couldn’t offer a daily closing beyond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from the key resistance below $1,800
Gold slips below $1,764 in the latest pullback move during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal marked the heaviest gains in five weeks the previous day but couldn’t offer a daily closing beyond …