Spot gold prices have dropped back from fresh near-two-week highs set during the European morning. Prices are currently consolidating in the $1860s amid conflicting bond market signals. XAU/USD does …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- 4 Funds to Buy as Gold Continues to Glitter in 2021 - January 21, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD edges back from two-week highs but 50DMA acts as support - January 21, 2021
- Old EV Batteries Look Like a Gold Mine for Dogged Entrepreneurs - January 21, 2021