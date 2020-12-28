Gold fails again near $1900 and reverses, erasing daily gains. XAU/USD without a clear bias as the rebound from $1855 losses strength. Gold is falling modestly on Monday, on a wild trading day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases gains, drops to $1875 in a volatile session - December 28, 2020
- As USDXis poised to pop, what happens to Gold? - December 28, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as stock markets climb, dollar steadies - December 28, 2020