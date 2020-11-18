Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its bearish streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, although remains in a familiar range below $1900. Markets weigh in the optimism over the promising vaccine results …
