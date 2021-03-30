Let’s see how is gold positioned technically amid a holiday-shortened week. Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is awaiting a firm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1695 and $1690 as the next downside targets – Confluence Detector - March 29, 2021
- Gold, silver halt two-week rally on strong dollar; will bullion prices resume upward march this week? - March 29, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers roll-up sleeves to revisit $1,700 - March 29, 2021