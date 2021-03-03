Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1755 as the next upside target – Confluence Detector

Gold staged a $30 rebound on Tuesday from $1707 after the retreat in the US Treasury yields calmed the markets and diminished the haven demand for the US dollar. Gold traders now await the critical US …
