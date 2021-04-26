Gold (XAU/USD) is on a steady recovery towards $1800, helped by the extension of the decline in the US dollar and concerns over surging covid cases in Asia. Speculative interest returns in gold while …
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to struggle at $1,800 ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision - April 26, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1796 upside target amid USD weakness – Confluence Detector - April 26, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: $1,800 might continue to cap ahead of FOMC on Wednesday - April 26, 2021