Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1939 upside barrier amid US stimulus hopes – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) buyers are finally extending their control above $1900, rejoicing the renewed optimism over the US fiscal stimulus. The safe-haven US dollar wilts amid a risk-on market mood after US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps On Renewed U.S Stimulus Hopes – What’s Next? - October 21, 2020
- Eldorado Gold: Flying Under The Radar - October 21, 2020
- Yamana Gold: What To Expect In Q3 - October 21, 2020