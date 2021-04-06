Gold looks for acceptance above 200-SMA at $1736 on the 4H chart. The RSI stay well above the midline, allowing more gains. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD. Gold (XAU/USD) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold looks for acceptance above 200-SMA at $1736 on the 4H chart. The RSI stay well above the midline, allowing more gains. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD. Gold (XAU/USD) …