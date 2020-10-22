US inflation expectations rise to highest since Q2, 2019, but fail to lift gold. Gold, a proven store of value, struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise - October 21, 2020
- MARKET REPORT: Gold miners tarnished by production troubles - October 21, 2020
- Year-end forecast: gold stocks to rally 60%, $2,300 gold price – Chris Vermeulen - October 21, 2020