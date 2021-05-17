Gold takes the bid after two consecutive weekly run-ups. Risk-on mood favors gold buyers amid downbeat US dollar, Treasury yields. Sluggish US data cools down inflation concerns, helps Fed to defend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with $1,850 as bulls attack February high
Gold takes the bid after two consecutive weekly run-ups. Risk-on mood favors gold buyers amid downbeat US dollar, Treasury yields. Sluggish US data cools down inflation concerns, helps Fed to defend …