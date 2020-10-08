HMA directs the bullion to an ascending trend line from September 28. Gold prices drop to $1,886.46, down 0.06% intraday, amid the early Thursday’s trading. The bullion recently gained momentum as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with immediate support line around $1,885 amid Pence-Harris faceoff - October 7, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady on U.S. stimulus hopes, jobless claims data awaited - October 7, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD treads water below $1,900, eyes US VP debate - October 7, 2020