Gold fails to break above $1800 and losses momentum. Gold is rising marginally on Tuesday, on a volatile session. The ounce jumped to $1799, hitting a fresh two-month high but it then pulled back, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs, remains below $1800
Gold fails to break above $1800 and losses momentum. Gold is rising marginally on Tuesday, on a volatile session. The ounce jumped to $1799, hitting a fresh two-month high but it then pulled back, …