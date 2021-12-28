XAU/USD hit $1818, surpassing the December and late-November highs, up $30 from last week’s lows. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices hit six-week highs on Tuesday, surpassing December’s $1814.30 high and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits six-week highs despite risk-on/holiday trading conditions - December 28, 2021
- Gold price oscillates in Pakistan, global market - December 28, 2021
- Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Falls -0.69% In Recent Session, What Are The Points You Absolutely Need To Consider? - December 28, 2021