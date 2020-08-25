A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through - August 25, 2020
- Trove of 1,000-year-old gold coins unearthed in Israel - August 25, 2020
- Gold Rally Sputters With Bets on Vaccine, Economies Denting ETFs - August 25, 2020