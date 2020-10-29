Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, just above the $1880. The precious metal managed to regain some positive traction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady below $1880 level, upside seems limited - October 29, 2020
- Gold Futures: Downside appears capped - October 29, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat above Rs 50,400; deploy buy on dips - October 29, 2020