Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870 - November 23, 2020
- MCX Gold Future Technicals: experts expects sideways to bearish move | All you need to know - November 23, 2020
- Gold’s price continues to shine, albeit in a range - November 23, 2020