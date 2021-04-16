Gold in the last Newyork session has significantly grown up, from $1734/oz to $1768/oz. This is the strongest and highest increase in April. The DXY – US Dollar Index breaks 91.75 points and creates a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price analysis: XAU/USD is above $1760/oz, bullish at the end of week - April 16, 2021
- Gold prices recover in India, back above Rs 47,000; MCX gold to soon touch Rs 48,850 per 10 gm - April 16, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: $1754 support holds the key for XAU/USD amid the corrective decline – Confluence Detector - April 16, 2021