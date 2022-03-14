Gold is lower despite risk-off themes at the start of the week. Russia was on Ukraine is driving the sentiment and the US dollar higher. Gold to extend downward correction on hawkish Fed As US yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is pressured into critical daily support area near $1,950 - March 14, 2022
- What Are You Thinking About Investing In New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Stock? - March 14, 2022
- Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$17.50 - March 14, 2022