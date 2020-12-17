Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps 1% to fresh monthly high above $1880 amid USD sell-off

DXY sell-off extends amid US stimulus optimism, boosts gold. All eyes on stimulus talks and US jobs data for fresh impetus. Gold (XAU/USD) has quickly retraced from fresh monthly highs of $1883, …
