Gold buyers refreshed monthly high before stepping back below $1,750 afterward. The precious metal registered notable up-moves on Friday as fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 escalated amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD keeps 200-HMA support to print mild gains below $1,730 - June 21, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls attack $1,750 amid risk-off mood - June 21, 2020
- 9 Top Charts for the Week of June 22-26: QQQ, S&P 500, Gold, Crude, Apple, Kraft Heinz, Urban One and More - June 21, 2020