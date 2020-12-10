Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD lacks clear directional bias amid vaccine, stimulus optimism, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wounds after Wednesday’s 1% sell-off induced by the optimism over the coronavirus vaccine developments, with the US FDA set to approve Pfizer covid vaccine later this …
