Gold has surged above $1,800 as the market mood improves. The Confluence Detector is showing what the next targets are. Gold Price Forecast: Bullish flag breakout in play for XAU/USD The Delta …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD levels to watch above $1,800– Confluence Detector - August 23, 2021
- High-flying equity may keep gold prices under pressure; silver may fall more - August 23, 2021
- Gold futures climb back above $1,800 as U.S. dollar retreats - August 23, 2021