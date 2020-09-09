Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks north after Doji at 50-day SMA

Gold created a Doji on Tuesday, a sign of downtrend fatigue. A bounce could be in the offing on Wednesday with markets trading risk-averse. Having defended the widely-tracked 50-day simple moving …
