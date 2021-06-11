Gold price rebounds on dovish Fed expectations despite hotter US inflation. Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-week winning streak, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to retest May highs at $1913 – Confluence Detector
Gold price rebounds on dovish Fed expectations despite hotter US inflation. Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-week winning streak, …