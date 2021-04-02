In the meantime, how is XAU/USD positioned on the charts? The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold ahs strong support at $ 1,728, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks well-positioned to gain after NFP – Confluence Detector - April 2, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Facing Wall of Resistance from $1746.90 to $1788.50 - April 2, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at March Low Arrives Ahead of Seasonally Strong April – Levels for XAU/USD - April 2, 2021