Update: Following a decisive rebound from $1,780, the XAU/USD pair reached a daily high of $1,798 during the American trading hours but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800, looks to close flat - August 26, 2021
- Gold Price GameStop Stock Connection? It’s an Emotions Game - August 26, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Ahead of Jackson Hole - August 26, 2021