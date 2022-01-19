XAU/USD burst above resistance in the low-$1830s earlier in the session amid what appeared to be a stop run. Spot gold (XAU/USD)’s upside momentum has waned in recent trade, with prices trading in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices settle at 2-month high, buoyed by inflation worries - January 19, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD momentum eases for now after stop run sends prices above $1840 - January 19, 2022
- Why First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining, and Harmony Gold Stocks Are Rocking Today - January 19, 2022