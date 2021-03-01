Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1757 for further recovery – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) has kicked-off March on a positive footing, looking to recapture the $1750 level. Gold attempts recovery from eight-month lows of $1717, having booked the biggest monthly slump since …
