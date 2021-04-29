Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1800 to extend post-Fed gains – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating near four-day highs but remains below $1800 so far this Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dismissal of tapering bets gave the much-needed boost to the XAU bulls.
