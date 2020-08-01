Gold holds above the range support at 1,975 cementing Monday’s bullish case towards 1,980. Short term analysis hints to a bullish scenario upon opening the session on Monday. Gold consistently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nurturing the run-up to 1,980 - August 1, 2020
- Potential Upside For Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Not Without Risk - August 1, 2020
- S&P 500 Earnings Update, And A Gold Comment - August 1, 2020